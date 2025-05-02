4D Advisors LLC Takes Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Federal Signal makes up 3.2% of 4D Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.4 %

FSS stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

