Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $23.85 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 517,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 121.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,596 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

