14B Captial Management LP Sells 74,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

14B Captial Management LP reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for 21.9% of 14B Captial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 14B Captial Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $50,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

