Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 415 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.29 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,842 shares of company stock worth $3,423,857. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

