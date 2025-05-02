Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

