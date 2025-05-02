Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corpay were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Corpay by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.62.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $322.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.29 and a 200-day moving average of $350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

