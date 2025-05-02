Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.33 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

