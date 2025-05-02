Allegheny Financial Group Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM opened at $196.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.