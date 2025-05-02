Allegheny Financial Group Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allegheny Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $168.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

