AlTi Global Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

