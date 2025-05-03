Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 66,254 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

