Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.