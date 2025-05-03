Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EW opened at $75.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.