Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 162,746 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,746 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after purchasing an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,605 shares of company stock worth $16,718,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

