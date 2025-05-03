Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $260.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

