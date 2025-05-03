Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $32,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 929.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NetApp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 1,732.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,095,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

