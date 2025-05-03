AmeriServ Wealth Advisors Invests $2.46 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AmeriServ Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of AmeriServ Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,154,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,014,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $825.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $825.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.37. The company has a market cap of $782.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

