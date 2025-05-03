Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.