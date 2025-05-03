Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $185.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

