Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $188,595,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,151,000 after acquiring an additional 685,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

