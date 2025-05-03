Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

