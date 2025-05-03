Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 116,938 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,938 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

