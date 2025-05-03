Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 11,281 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZD opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ziff Davis

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.