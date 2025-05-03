Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up 6.5% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $49,602,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after buying an additional 737,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.