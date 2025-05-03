Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up 6.5% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $49,602,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after buying an additional 737,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

