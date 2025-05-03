1,424 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.1 %
GE opened at $207.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $214.21.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
