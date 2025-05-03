Arrowroot Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,456,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

