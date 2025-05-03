Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

