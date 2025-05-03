Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SAP by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

SAP stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $302.68. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

