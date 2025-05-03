14,262 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Tesla makes up about 5.0% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,618 shares of company stock valued at $155,887,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.