ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,389 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Viper Energy worth $117,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3,200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 228,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,980,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.