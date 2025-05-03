15,831 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IVE opened at $185.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $192.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
