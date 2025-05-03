ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.35% of Euronet Worldwide worth $151,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.