Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accredited Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

