US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,698 shares during the period. US Foods comprises approximately 16.0% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $160,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

