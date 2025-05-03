Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.