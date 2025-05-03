Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 24,223 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.87.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

