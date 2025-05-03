ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $49.92 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Teleflex worth $49,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.3 %

TFX opened at $126.30 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

