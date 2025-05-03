Arrowroot Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

RSP opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $176.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.