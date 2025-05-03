Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $301,258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,010 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

