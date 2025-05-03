iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,560 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

