AREX Capital Management LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AREX Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises 2.5% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFIX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,675. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $141,710 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

