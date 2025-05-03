Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

