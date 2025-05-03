ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.18% of Sotera Health worth $45,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 215,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 818,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

