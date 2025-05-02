FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 17,690 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,042,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 804,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 580,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 63,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.55 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

