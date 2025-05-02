FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

MOAT stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

