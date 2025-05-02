11,367 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,512,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 458,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after buying an additional 1,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,558,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

