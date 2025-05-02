Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

