Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,065,404 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 281.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $73,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BITB opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

