4D Advisors LLC Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

4D Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. DexCom comprises 4.1% of 4D Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $132.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.