Westbourne Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ferrari by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $460.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day moving average of $447.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.